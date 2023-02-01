General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

