General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.05.

GM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,018,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,070. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

