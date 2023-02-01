General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.05.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,141,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after buying an additional 462,539 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,836,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,084,000 after acquiring an additional 450,939 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

