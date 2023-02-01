Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $698,418.68 and $64.93 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

