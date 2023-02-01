GeniuX (IUX) Trading 51.7% Higher Over Last Week

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $280,779.70 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

