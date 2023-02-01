Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.92. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 37,286 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

