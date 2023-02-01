Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Getty Realty worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Getty Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty Company Profile

GTY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 63,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,067. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.