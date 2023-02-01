Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 273.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

