Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. 16,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $55.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

