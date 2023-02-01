Gifto Price Hits $0.0308 (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Gifto has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $30.74 million and approximately $152,817.31 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

