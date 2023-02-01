Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,222,000 after purchasing an additional 746,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. 937,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,952. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

