Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,009,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

