Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $56.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.