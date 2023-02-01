Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,274 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.21. 725,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

