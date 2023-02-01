Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 3.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 23,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

