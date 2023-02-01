Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.08% of Global-e Online worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $47.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

