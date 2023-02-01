Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $313.78

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.78 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 311 ($3.84). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.90), with a volume of 14,515 shares.
Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £91.76 million and a P/E ratio of 937.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 313.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.33.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
