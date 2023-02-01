Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $313.78

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.78 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 311 ($3.84). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.90), with a volume of 14,515 shares.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £91.76 million and a P/E ratio of 937.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 313.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.33.

About Global Opportunities Trust

(Get Rating)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.