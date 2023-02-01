Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.19

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 14017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.572 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,100 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

