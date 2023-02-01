Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.25. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 105,443 shares traded.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.24. The company has a market cap of C$444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.
