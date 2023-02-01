Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Shares Down 2%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.45). 24,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 191,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.25 ($0.46).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.62.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

