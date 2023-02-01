Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Trading Down 1.4%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.84. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA)
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.