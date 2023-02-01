GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,755,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,164 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.59.
GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
