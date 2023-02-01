GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,755,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,164 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 420,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in GoodRx by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 359,632 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.