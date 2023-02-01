Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 401,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 165,130 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,685,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter worth approximately $9,680,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

