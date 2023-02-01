Got Guaranteed Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $99.31 million and $89,057.02 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00404266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.70 or 0.28376516 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00573461 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

