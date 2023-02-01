Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

