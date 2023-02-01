Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 1,030 ($12.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.