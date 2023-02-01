Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.20.

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.