Great Elm Group (GEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.01%.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 5,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Great Elm Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

In other news, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 460,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,153.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,195,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 497,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,060. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Great Elm Group worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

Featured Stories

