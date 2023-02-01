Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Dan Nicholson Acquires 26 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson purchased 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($184.32).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Dan Nicholson acquired 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £150 ($185.25).

GPE stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 568.50 ($7.02). 392,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,909. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 523.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,100.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.27) to GBX 520 ($6.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 630 ($7.78).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

