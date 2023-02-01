Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $319.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Green Plains Partners news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,607 shares of company stock worth $535,048.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

