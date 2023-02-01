Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

