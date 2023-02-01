GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,245 by UBS Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) target price on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.76).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

LON GSK traded up GBX 19.71 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,443.11 ($17.82). 6,978,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,983,481. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,427.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,431.15. The company has a market cap of £59.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

Insider Transactions at GSK

GSK Company Profile

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.