GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,245 by UBS Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) target price on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.76).
LON GSK traded up GBX 19.71 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,443.11 ($17.82). 6,978,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,983,481. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,427.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,431.15. The company has a market cap of £59.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
