GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.76).
Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,420.60 ($17.54). 6,974,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,299. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,427.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,431.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,303.49.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
