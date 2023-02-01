GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

