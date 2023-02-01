Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on March 3rd

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.53) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.68 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321 ($3.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market cap of £442.23 million and a P/E ratio of 218.42.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
