Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on March 3rd

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.53) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.68 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321 ($3.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market cap of £442.23 million and a P/E ratio of 218.42.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

