Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,718 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $52,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

