Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.