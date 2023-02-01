Harmonic’s (HLIT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Harmonic Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock worth $3,303,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harmonic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 8,721.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 374,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

