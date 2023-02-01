Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

Hawaiian Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:HA traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 284,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,060. The company has a market cap of $567.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HA. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hawaiian news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading

