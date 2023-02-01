HC Wainwright Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,989,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $18,227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

