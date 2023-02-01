H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.37

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.37 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 103654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

