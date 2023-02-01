Head-To-Head Analysis: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) vs. Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 11.12 $2.57 billion $6.30 35.46 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

This table compares American Tower and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.78% 28.07% 4.23% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Safestore pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. American Tower pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. American Tower is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Tower and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 13 0 2.93 Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Tower currently has a consensus target price of $266.06, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. Given American Tower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

American Tower beats Safestore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany, and Poland. The Africa segment consists of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services, and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

