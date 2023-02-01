Head to Head Comparison: Gentera (CMPRF) vs. Its Peers

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gentera to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gentera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 737 3824 5957 100 2.51

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Gentera’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Gentera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.50 Gentera Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,118.43

Gentera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 113.4%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 52.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Gentera rivals beat Gentera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

