Head-To-Head Review: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) versus BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) and BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoGenomics and BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 6 6 0 2.50 BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGenomics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.93%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.2% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NeoGenomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeoGenomics and BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics -32.88% -9.46% -5.54% BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoGenomics and BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $484.33 million 3.10 -$8.35 million ($1.32) -9.00 BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoGenomics.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. It also provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.