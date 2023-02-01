Head-To-Head Review: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) vs. MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SpringBig and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 468.18%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Volatility & Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -135.72% 8.64% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Summary

SpringBig beats MicroAlgo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Rating)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

