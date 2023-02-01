Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 206.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 4,024,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.