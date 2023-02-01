Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $16.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Trading Up 2.0 %

HTLD opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.60. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 100,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.