Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.40

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 136115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

