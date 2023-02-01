Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 5,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,042. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

