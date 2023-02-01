Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.38. 528,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,104,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $888,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 752,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

